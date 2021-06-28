ELIZABETHTON — With three fireworks shows on different days in different locations, free music concerts, a 5K race, baseball, extended shopping in downtown stores, and a presentation of an old-time USO show, there will be plenty to do in Elizabethton this Independence Day weekend.
It all gets started on Friday, July 2, with the monthly First Friday events, then takes off on Saturday, July 3, with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department once more holding its Independence Day celebrations at the Covered Bridge Park and the Carter County Car Club holding its weekly Cruise-In in downtown Elizabethton.
Many downtown stores will have extended hours into the evening on Friday. Some stores will have special sales and some will host artists who will be working on projects in the store. Other stores will have live music.
The Peddler’s Cart will be celebrating its ninth anniversary with door prizes and refreshments. Klacie’s Candles & Boutique will have buy-one, get-one specials and patriotic gifts for children. Simple Blessings will have extended hours for shopping, deli and ice cream, and will feature a coloring contest, special sales and singing by Nowhere Valley. There will be a meet-the-artist event at Birdhouse Studio, with 10% off all prints.
Art activities include American summer activities and will take place from 2-6 p.m. in the downtown breezeways, hosted by the ElizAlliance, Carter County Drug Prevention, PEAK Mentorship and Red Legacy Recovery. Live studio painting will take place at Nash Art Studio in the Five One Eight Building from 5-9 p.m.
There will be activities taking place at the Bonnie Kate Theater, starting at 5 p.m. with Watts Dance Studio presenting a special performance.
The theater will also host the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre with its Fourth of July special, a 1940’s USO Radio Show, bringing back the way Americans celebrated the Fourth during the nation’s biggest war. The premiere performance will be Friday at 7:30 p.m., but there will be seven other presentations at the Bonnie Kate. Those are on Saturday at 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.
The featured musical group for First Friday will be Monday Night Social, who will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Stage.
The Firefly 5K Run/Walk will start at 7:30 p.m. The route goes through downtown. Proceeds support Main Street Elizabethton in its transformational strategies and efforts in the downtown area.
Saturday’s events get started at 4 p.m. with a Patriotic Bike Parade. Participants are invited to decorate their bike, scooter, wagon (or any other non-motorized vehicle) with the best patriotic accessories and show off the result with a ride through Covered Bridge Park to participate in a best-in-show competition. The top three finishers will be awarded prizes. Registration is free and will start at 3:30 p.m.
Following the parade, the Patriotic Pup Pageant gets started at 4:30 p.m. All dogs are invited to compete, wearing their best patriotic attire — shades, hat, bow tie, or more — and compete for top-dog prizes. Registration is free and begins at 4 p.m.
The Little Miss Firecracker pageant begins at 5 p.m. with trophies presented in several age categories. Pre-Registration is required. Applications may be picked up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center or by calling Amy with Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy at 504-392-9138.
Just up the street from the park, the Carter County Car Club will hold its weekly Cruise-In on East Elk Avenue in downtown, starting at 5 p.m. and continuing to 9 p.m.
Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy will begin its performance on stage at 6:15 p.m. with special dance performances from all ages in several different styles of dance.
Patriotic opening ceremonies will be presented, beginning at 6:45 p.m., with the raising of the flag, patriotic tributes and a special medley by Loretta Bowers.
Spank! The 80’s will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a free performance.
The fireworks finale will take place from the Elk Avenue Bridge after sunset, sponsored by Tour Carter County and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
In preparation for the fireworks finale, several roads will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Businesses and residents within the affected area will not be able to enter or leave. The area includes East Elk Avenue from South Sycamore Street to the mounument, East Elk Avenue at Main Street (traffic can still flow north to south), Academy Street from East Elk to 2nd Avenue, Riverside Drive at Hattie Avenue, Riverside Drive at Mapes Drive and Post Office Street.
There will be two more fireworks displays on Sunday, July 4.:
•Southside Christian Church on Southside Road will have a display on Sunday night between 9-9:30.
•Boyd Sports will have a fireworks display at Northeast Community Credit Union Ball Park immediately following the baseball game with the Bristol State Liners. The game starts at 7 p.m.