Boones Creek TCAT

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has funded the renovation of the old Boones Creek Elementary School property on Christian Church Road to be renovated as a dual-enrollment TCAT campus.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Addressing workforce needs is an issue Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling throughout this year.

Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated with helping to secure nearly $20 million from the state of Tennessee in 2022 to establish a satellite Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility at the former Boones Creek Elementary School site.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you