Addressing workforce needs is an issue Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling throughout this year.
Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated with helping to secure nearly $20 million from the state of Tennessee in 2022 to establish a satellite Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility at the former Boones Creek Elementary School site.
“An architect has been engaged and is working on a plan that includes renovation of part of the existing structure, a demolition project and construction of new technology center classes will begin in the fall of 2023 at the renovated space,” Grandy said.
The mayor said attracting new business and industry “is critical to the gross domestic product growth in our community and available workforce is a key element of consideration in the process.”
He said unemployment is currently very low in Washington County, which has created a shortage of available workers.
“To support the demand for workforce in our region, the TCAT satellite will provide training in multiple areas,” Grandy said. “By using the ‘Middle College Model,’ high school students will be trained in a specific trade while completing their class studies and graduate with a high school diploma and work ready certificate.”
Gov. Bill Lee announced a major expansion of Tennessee’s workforce development programs in his State of the State speech run January.
Specifically, the governor said his administration has prioritized the expansion of Tennessee College of Applied Technology campuses statewide. Lee has proposed spending more than $1 billion in his new state budget to meet that goal.
The governor said that figure represents the largest investment in state technical colleges in Tennessee’s history.
“This year, I propose that we complete Tennessee’s TCAT Master Plan,” the governor said. “To do that, we’ll expand and improve 16 existing TCATs, replace seven outdated facilities and build six brand new TCATs at strategic locations across our state. Our goal is to train 10,000 new skilled workers a year.”
The governor has proposed spending:
• $370.8 million to update outdated facilities on seven TCAT campuses statewide;
• $386.2 million to invest in new buildings, expansions and improvements at 16 current TCAT campuses;
• And $147.5 million to build six new TCATs to serve more students in Tennessee.
“Access to career and technical education can change the trajectory of someone’s life,” Lee said in his speech. “We should expand those opportunities in our K-12 schools.”
Starting with the GIVE Act four years ago, the governor said his administration has worked to create more vocational and STEM programs in classrooms across the state. “As a result, dual enrollment for high school students has nearly doubled,” Lee said.
TCAT officials in Elizabethton say nearly 200 high school students in Northeast Tennessee are in dual enrollment for career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said he and his colleagues in the state General Assembly are pleased to see the financial commitment the governor has made in expanding TCAT programs across the state.
“The list includes projects from Memphis to Mountain City,” Hicks said. “It’s a very big investment. The governor understands the workforce needs of this state and the fact there are students looking for a vocational direction. This is an effort to put those two things together.”