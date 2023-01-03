Officials from Ebm-papst joined Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, far right, in November in cutting a ribbon at the company’s new manufacturing plant in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford. The facility now employs 125 workers and is expected to employ 200 in a year.
Attracting new businesses to the county and addressing growth, workforce and infrastructure needs are among the issues Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling in the new year.
Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated with helping to secure nearly $20 million from the state of Tennessee in 2022 to establish a satellite Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility at the former Boones Creek Elementary School site.
“An architect has been engaged and is working on a plan that includes renovation of part of the existing structure, a demolition project and construction of new technology center classes will begin in the fall of 2023 at the renovated space,” Grandy said.
The mayor said attracting new business and industry “is critical to the gross domestic product growth in our community and available workforce is a key element of consideration in the process.”
He said unemployment is currently very low in Washington County, which has created a shortage of available workers.
“To support the demand for workforce in our region, the TCAT satellite will provide training in multiple areas,” Grandy said. “By using the ‘Middle College Model,’ high school students will be trained in a specific trade while completing their class studies and graduate with a high school diploma and work ready certificate.”
Grandy said county government will be working in 2023 to manage infrastructure development with population growth in the county.
“The recent surge in population growth in Washington County creates demand on road, water distribution, schools and county government services,” the mayor said.
Grandy said some of the county’s accomplishments of the past year include:
Two major industries began operations in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford
• Sungwoo Hi Tech America Corp. completed renovations of the 370,000-square-foot former BushHog building and began production in the fourth quarter. It has been contracted by General Motors Corporation to produce parts in their EV and autonomous vehicle program.
At startup, Sungwoo is employing over 100 people.
• EMB-Papst celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new 175,000-square-foot building and was in full production in the third quarter. Papst manufactures fans and high efficiency motors as components for companies that build HVAC equipment and has already employed over 100 people.
Water line projects in rural Washington County
• The development of a partnership between Washington County and the town of Jonesborough, establishing a shared installation crew that resulted in the completion of over 15,000 feet of water lines serving hundreds of new customers.
Expansion of the Washington County Industrial Park
• Continued investment in the park with two projects totaling $5.4 million. One was a road extension project managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation which will access another area of the park. The other was a grading and storm water project creating two “pad ready” sites to market for new industry.
The mayor said among the issues to be resolved in the new year include:
Continue to work on the Appalachian Co-Op Meat Producers in Telford
• Begin construction on state-of-the-art meat processing facility to support and enhance the local supply of meat products.
Work on a regional economic development organization
• Market Washington County as part of a larger population using combined MSA data for population and workforce.
• Create a regional inventory of available sites and building locations.
• Market region with all attractions to enhance tourism industry.
• Promote airport aerospace sites and enhance commercial aviation options for travel.
Complete ballfields at the Boones Creek School
• Work with contractor to complete two baseball and two softball fields as proposed.
Begin work on new Washington County Election Commission office project
• Relocate Election Commission office operations to the Princeton Arts Center with minimum renovation work.
• Continue work on permanent space for Election Commission offices, storage and voting center.