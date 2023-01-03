cut ribbon.jpeg

Officials from Ebm-papst joined Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, far right, in November in cutting a ribbon at the company’s new manufacturing plant in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford. The facility now employs 125 workers and is expected to employ 200 in a year.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Attracting new businesses to the county and addressing growth, workforce and infrastructure needs are among the issues Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling in the new year.

Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated with helping to secure nearly $20 million from the state of Tennessee in 2022 to establish a satellite Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility at the former Boones Creek Elementary School site.

