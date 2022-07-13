A consultant with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative said Wednesday the group has had a positive dialogue with Gov. Bill Lee regarding state funding for the regional meat processing center it is developing in Telford.
Wade Farmer, who is a financial advisor working with the cooperative, told members of the Washington County’s Budget Committee that organizers have had “very encouraging conversations” about the project with the governor and officials of the state Department of Agriculture.
“We hope to hear a significant announcement at the state level within the next 60 days,” Farmer told commissioners.
He said it has been a “fruitful three months” since the County Commission approved $2 million earlier this year to serve as “seed money” to help the cooperative secure grants to build a $9 million meat processing center adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market. Farmer said the flea market site off U.S. Highway 11E is still “the first and only location” being considered for the project.
Officials with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative say they have met most of the stipulations that were outlined in a resolution approved by commissioners in March. The organization is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years and will oversee the private facility.
Farmer said the County Commission’s financial commitment to the meat processing center “is significant” because it shows the confidence local government has placed in the project. He said that local funding has played a role in convincing state officials to also invest in the project.
“You stepped up first, and we thank you,” he told commissioners.
Farmer said members of the cooperative have visited similar meat processing facilities in Kentucky and West Virginia to learn from their experiences. He said organizers have also established a “skill set” of qualifications they will be looking for in a manager to run the facility.
Farmer said the cooperative has already identified one applicant for the job that it hopes to interview for the position in August.
Proponents say the project will address a critical lack of meat processing capacity in the region. Local farmers must currently book appointments 12 to 18 months out.
At the same time, the meat processing center will fill a need for consumers looking to purchase locally raised beef, lamb and pork.
The facility is also expected to hire a staff of 20 to 25 employees.