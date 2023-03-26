The Massengill Monument at Winged Deer Park is shown. Henry Massengill and his family established a farm in Boones Creek in 1769 near the home of William Bean, the first permanent white settler west of the Alleghany Mountains.
Johnson City has hired a Kingsport construction company to build additional athletic fields at Winged Deer Park, {span}4137 Bristol Highway, to provide {/span}more opportunities for large events and to reduce the need for late-night games.
City commissioners voted last year to approve a bid from Goins, Rash, & Cain Inc. totaling $17,634,000. Two other companies, Path Construction Northeast and Quesenberry’s Construction, submitted bids of $18,057,350 and $18,619,500 respectively.
The expansion will occur on 37 acres the city has purchased beside the park. The city will add a complex of four synthetic softball fields, which will also be usable for soccer.
The city also plans to build two rectangular fields next to the softball facility, and although commissioners had asked staff to turf the rectangular fields, the cost of doing so was not included in the bid.
City officials have estimated the turf would add $1.4 million to the cost of the project.
Goins, Rash, & Cain, Inc. will have 411 days to finish the project, meaning completion could occur around late May. The project will create a total of nine diamond fields and nine rectangular fields at Winged Deer Park.
According to the design, the expansion will also include restrooms, concessions, 346 paved parking spaces, a maintenance and umpire facility for larger tournaments, shaded picnic tables and a playground.
City officials have been having conversations about the need for more athletic fields in Johnson City for decades. They hope the extra fields will ensure success for the facility over the next 30 years.
Winged Deer Park combines history, a scenic lakefront location and acres of ball fields and walking paths to rank as one of the region’s most popular destinations.
When city commissioners were first presented with the idea of creating Winged Deer Park, there were some who were skeptical of its location.
It was the late 1980s and the J. Norton Arney family farm was purchased by the city in hopes of developing a recreational complex near the banks of Boone Lake.
Several city leaders at the time thought a park on the Arney farm would be too far of a drive for many Johnson City residents. Nonetheless, Winged Deer Park was established in 1991.
Thirty years later, the sprawling 200-acre site has become one the most popular and most identifiable parks in Johnson City. The original Arney farmhouse is now the city’s Parks and Recreation administration office.
The complex includes five lighted softball fields, batting cages and an 18-hole disc golf course. The lakefront area provides boating access, a handicap accessible boardwalk and an amphitheater and festival space.
Winged Deer also has a half-mile flat track that encircles the ball field. The wooded, paved and lighted trails measure 1.5 miles.
The park’s historical area features the Robert Young Cabin, which is one of Johnson City’s oldest dwellings. It was built in 1776 on property near Brush Creek and restored in 1938 by the Veterans Administration and John Sevier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
The cabin was relocated to Winged Deer Park in 1996.
The park is also home to the Massengil Monument, a 24-foot statue that was originally erected by Dr. Samuel Evans Massengil of Bristol to honor his great-great-grandfather as well as all of the westward pioneers who settled the region.
Winged Deer Park is the site of the James H. Quillen Historical Tree Arboretum, which features more than a dozen varieties of trees.
And the park has the largest collection of naturalized bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee, which only bloom for a short period in early spring. These bluebells are a centerpiece around the park’s “back 40.”
Connie Deegan, the city Parks and Recreation Department’s nature programs coordinator, said Winged Deer is home to the largest collection of Virginia bluebells in Northeast Tennessee. The flowers only bloom during a 10-day window.