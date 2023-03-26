Johnson City has hired a Kingsport construction company to build additional athletic fields at Winged Deer Park, {span}4137 Bristol Highway, to provide {/span}more opportunities for large events and to reduce the need for late-night games.

City commissioners voted last year to approve a bid from Goins, Rash, & Cain Inc. totaling $17,634,000. Two other companies, Path Construction Northeast and Quesenberry’s Construction, submitted bids of $18,057,350 and $18,619,500 respectively.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you