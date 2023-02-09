featured Water leak closes Johnson City mall Johnson City Press Johnson City Press Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mall at Johnson City is located at 2011 N. Roan St. Nathan Baker/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mall at Johnson City will remain closed until further notice as damaged water lines are repaired. The mall closed on Wednesday due to "an extensive water line break." Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR