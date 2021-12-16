KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities Airport is ready to board a partnership with the local business community.
The Tri-Cities Airport Authority held community meetings in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport this week. The Kingsport meeting at MeadowView on Wednesday centered around the airport's service strategy — and the focus on partnering with community stakeholders.
“The community is the one that drives that growth with the airport,” said Kirk Lovell, the managing director of air service consulting for Mead & Hunt. “That helps to find that strategy of what the next markets are and getting everyone's buy-in."
The airport relies on the business community's support partially due to its marketing restrictions, Tri-Cities Airport Authority Executive Director Gene Cossey said. Leaders like Cossey are restricted from marketing specific flights, unless a new flight is added. In that case, Lovell said, new flight marketing is limited to a set timeframe. It's those marketing restrictions that bring airports to the business community.
“Gene can market the aerospace park, the airport and its facilities, but he can't market it to general economic development and regional development,” Lovell said. "That's exactly why we're bringing this idea to the community as a whole.
"The community can form a group that is independent of the airport. Typically, you have more reach as a chamber or a (destination marketing organization). You can do a lot more and be a lot more specific than Gene and the airport can.”
Before considering the future partnerships, though, airport leaders also detailed recent aviation woes.
The airport saw record revenue in 2019, Lovell said, but the pandemic, along with increasing oil costs, have impacted costs and revenue.
Across the country, the industry has also seen a serious labor shortage in numerous aviation positions.
“The airline industry has been facing this for a while,” Lovell said. “You used to have to have 250 hours of flight time to become certified. Years ago that changed. You have to have at least 150,000 hours in the air. It's cheaper to become a doctor than it is to become a pilot in a lot of cases.”
The Tri-Cities Airport is also eyeing future opportunities — one being the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol.
“They didn't make this decision lightly to come here,” Lovell said, referring to the leaders who worked to bring the casino project to Bristol. “There’s obviously a clear reason that they know they can make a ton of money. So we’re really trying to plant the seed that we want to be part of those conversations and help dictate what airlines fly in here.”
Airport leaders have talked with Hard Rock’s team, Cossey said, and plan to pursue conversations with the group in the future.
“We’re reaching out in every way we can,” Cossey said. “We’re working towards marketing as much as we can with Hard Rock, but again, we run into some limitations on what we can do.”
Up ahead, the Tri-Cities Airport will also conduct a business community survey to understand where local businesses aim to fly to. Officials also said they plan to hold a future meetings with local stakeholders in a continued effort to work with the community.
“This is your airport,” Cossey said. “I'm just out here running it for you. This is your investment. Participation is what makes the difference. … Not only do we have a strong business environment in the whole region, but we also have people moving here and growing businesses. People are bailing out of big cities. There’s a ton of opportunity.”