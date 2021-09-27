BRISTOL — Gary Barnett has watched school groups, tourists and families filter through Bristol Caverns in awe of the natural underground formations for more than 40 years. Now, he’s ready to pass that opportunity on to the next owner of the local wonder.
“It’s been something that’s been on my mind for some time,” Barnett told the Times News when asked why he opted to list the site. “It’s been a tough decision, but there comes a time when you’re looking at retirement. I’m 74 and my brother is older than I am. All of the kids have their own careers. It just seemed like time to do it.”
The property includes 16.5 acres above ground with a gift shop, potential living area, and picnic area and shelter. The cavern portion is 78 underground acres complete with eye-catching formations and an underground river that helped create the winding cave.
“You see a lot of businesses and buildings for sale,” Barnett said, “but it’s not everyday you see a business like this on the market.”
Sights throughout the cavern include Lover’s Leap, the lengthy Bridal Veil and the underground river set 180 feet below the entrance.
The cave is more than 200 million years old and was once an attack and escape route used by Native Americans when they fought with early settlers. Later, the caverns were rediscovered by a farmer digging on the land. In 1944, the attraction opened to the public after the owner enlisted World War II servicemen to build stairs and handrails throughout the caverns. It’s been a place for school trips and tours ever since.
“The cave is very, very beautiful,” Barnett said. “I have been through a lot of caves throughout the country and this cave is very pretty. It has a river and formations through it. It’s a very well decorated cave.”
One of the highlights Barnett has enjoyed over the years has been hearing reviews from those coming back to the gift shop at the end of a tour.
“It’s always a joy to share the beauty of it with other people from other places,” Barnett said. “We get a lot of foreign visitors. Just listening to their comments when they come out of the cave is always great. I really enjoy the people and their comments.”
The attraction remains open for tours for the foreseeable future, Barnett said. He said he isn’t in a rush to sell. He’s concerned about seeing the caverns remain a preserved natural wonder for years to come, though.
“We want someone who will show it as what it is,” Barnett said. “No man could build anything like this. It’s all part of God’s creation. He made it. No one could make anything like this. It just needs to be preserved and protected and presented in that way. I just want to make sure it falls into the right hands.”
Tickets are $16 for adults (13 and up), $14 for seniors and military members, $8 for ages 5-12 and kids 4 and under are free. Group rates are also available. Ticket prices are subject to change. For more information, go to https://bristolcaverns.com/.
The listing can be viewed here.
