The Washington County Trustee’s office in Johnson City will soon be closing until the property tax collection season returns in the fall.

Beginning May 1, Trustee Rick Storey said his office at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, will be closed to in-person service until October.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

