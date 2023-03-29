Washington County taxpayers can pay their tax bills at secure collection boxes, like this one at the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough, and in front of the trustee’s office, 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City.
The Washington County Trustee’s office in Johnson City will soon be closing until the property tax collection season returns in the fall.
Beginning May 1, Trustee Rick Storey said his office at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, will be closed to in-person service until October.
The trustee said his office on the second floor of the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough will remain open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Washington County Clerk’s office, which is also located at Marketplace Boulevard, will continue doing business as normal at the site.
Storey said he made the decision to close his Johnson City office temporarily until collections begin for the 2023 property tax bills in the fall. He said his office has collected more than 95% of the 2022 tax bills.
“Our Johnson City staff will move to the trustee’s office in downtown Jonesborough courthouse to serve citizens throughout the summer,” Storey said. “For the convenience of our taxpayers who live nearby or may be purchasing tags in the same office, please utilize the drop box available for payments.”
The trustee said the drop boxes at the site “are monitored and residents can safely leave payments there.”
Taxpayers are asked to provide a phone number and email address with payments left in the Johnson City’s office drop box so receipts can be emailed. Do not deposit cash.
For more information, call the trustee at 753-1602.