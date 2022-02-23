With tourism cratering in 2020, visitation to Washington County in 2021 exceeded totals last seen before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An analysis of cell phone location data, generated by a research company called Arrivalist, found that approximately 1,229,639 people took trips to Washington County in 2021, more than the total of 892,217 tallied in 2020 and 1,132,640 in 2019.
Each “arrival” accounts for a mobile device (such as a cell phone or a laptop) that has traveled at least 50 miles from its origin, has remained within the county for at least two hours, and does not repeat the trip more than one time per week.
Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brenda Whitson said the numbers offer a clear demonstration of the profound impact COVID-19 had on the tourism industry in Washington County. In particular, April 2020 saw a dramatic falloff in visitations, declining to 20,691 compared to 90,153 in April 2019 and 98,384 in 2021.
Most of those trips to Washington County in 2021 occurred between May and August with July being the busiest month, recording 139,875 visits. Most trips, about 27.1%, originated from Knoxville, a datapoint that Whitson said is interesting.
“They’re a little over 100 miles away ... ,” Whitson said. “It could be that we’re that weekend getaway for them or that one-day (trip) that you can come up here and enjoy the outdoors or our amenities,” Whitson said.
The second-highest proportion of trips, 7.2%, came from people in the Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville area and the third-highest, 6%, from Nashville.
Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau board members saw those figures during a meeting Wednesday afternoon and intend to include $22,500 in the bureau’s budget for fiscal year 2023 to pay for additional access to Arrivalist data. Other convention and visitors bureaus across the country already rely on those statistics, Whitson said.
That access will provide extra information about 25 specified points-of-interest within Washington County, such as Founders Park or the Gray Fossil Site, where tourists travel. It will also help tourism officials trace seasonal patterns.
“We feel like it is definitely worth the investment to do that because then everything that we tell you is based on data that we’re not generating,” Whitson said.
Funding for the Bureau
The Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to request about $300,000 in additional funding from the City Commission as the city prepares its fiscal year 2023 budget, which would bring the allotment the organization would receive in lodging tax revenue to just over $1 million.
That funding would pay for the creation of four additional positions: A digital content creator, a sports sales manager and two part-time employees to assist visitors.
In May, Johnson City opted to buy the two-story portion of the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway depot, located at 300 Buffalo St., for $750,000 with plans to turn the space into the city’s new visitors center. The CVB has now moved into the offices upstairs.
The new budget would also increase the allotment set aside for “event enhancements” from about $10,000 to $25,000, which will allow the bureau to recruit larger events by offsetting the cost. All event enhancement requests receive sign-off from the board.
With the fate of the 2022 Meet the Mountains Festival uncertain, the Convention and Visitors Bureau board also opted to take on responsibilities for the event, which occurs in August.
The action is contingent on the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership transferring funds so the bureau can hire an additional staff person to organize the festival.