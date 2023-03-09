State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, brought lunch to Rusty Sells, director of Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency, and crew members while they worked on repairing the water lines in December
Contributed by Susan Saylor
This water line break on Main Street in Jonesborough was repaired by utility district crews in December.
Washington County is among Tennessee counties eligible to receive a portion of federal disaster aid approved by President Joe Biden for costs associated with a severe winter storm that descended on the area in late December.
Officials say the county is eligible to receive as much as $600,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Thursday funds from FEMA will be available to the town of Jonesborough’s water system and other public utilities in the county that suffered service outages as result of the subfreezing temperatures recorded between Dec. 22-26.
Grandy declared a state of emergency as a result of the public water outage, which took nearly a week to restore to all customers.
FEMA officials say funding is now available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington counties.
Thousands of Jonesborough residents were left without water following a partial shutdown of the system on Dec. 25 that led to a depressurization of the system and caused leaks across the 500 miles of water lines.
Jonesborough water customers in the area of Tenn. Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and north of U.S. Highway 11E west of Jonesborough were left without water for several days following a dangerous cold snap that led to multiple pipe failures.
Officials said thousands of residents in Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin and parts of Washington College were left without water service as a result two large leaks.
Grandy said Thursday that the “wheels are now in motion” for Jonesborough, Johnson City’s water/sewer system and BrightRidge to see federal assistance funds to help reimburse them for repairing damages caused by the winter storm. He said the county, along with local public utilities and emergency management officials began tracking expenditures as soon as an emergency was declared in the county.
As a result of that tracking, Grandy said Washington County was able to meet the minimum threshold for receiving federal disaster assistance.
“We tracked costs for responding to this emergency, including overtime hours, equipment and materials,” Grandy said. “We work directly with FEMA and TEMA (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency) to document these costs. FEMA has been great in helping us to navigate this process.”
Rusty Sells, director of Washington County’s Emergency Management Agency, said federal guidelines required the county to identify costs reaching at least $591,000 to qualify for the federal disaster aid.
He said Washington County has already met that threshold by documenting expenses from the winter storm that exceed $900,000.
“Anything that is covered by insurance isn’t included in that number,” Sells said.
He noted that federal assistance funds are generally allocated on a 75% basis, with local entities expected to pick up 25% of the costs. Sells said local authorities have documented the cost of bottle water disbursements and the number of volunteer hours accrued during the water emergency to be applied as part of the local contribution for the reimbursement.