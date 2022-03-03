The success of last year’s online auction has prompted Washington County officials to once again conduct the county’s delinquent property tax sale online.
More than 100 properties are listed in this year’s sale, which will be open to registered bidders at 10 a.m. on March 9.
Prospective bidders must register at https://www.govease.com/ and provide current proof of funding prior to the sale. Instructions on the bidding process are available on the website.
Bidders can access the auction from any device — smartphone, tablet or computer.
The site has a bidder dashboard that enables real-time tracking of activity and purchases. Bidders can enter max bids ahead of time to streamline the bidding process.
Properties up for public auction are those with delinquent property taxes from 2019 and prior tax years. A complete listing of properties and disclosures about the sale are available at https://washingtoncountycourtsales.com/.
Washington County Clerk and Master Sarah Lawson and Trustee Rick Storey said last year’s auction, which was held online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, resulted in an increase in qualified bidders from the region.
Bids were placed on 37 of the 41 parcels up for sale at the March 4, 2021 auction.
Lawson told Washington County commissioners after the sale that the county collected $22,082.84 in delinquent property taxes from the auction. Johnson City and Jonesborough received a combined $37,386 in unpaid taxes.
Lawson said one thing bidders who participate in the March 9 auction should remember is “some properties include liens owed to the city of Johnson City. Those will be collected as part of the minimum bid.”
These liens do not include clean-up or demolition done on properties after the tax sale. Winning bidders are encouraged to speak with codes enforcement in the city and county after the sale.
County officials are also encouraging people to review the property sale list and to alert anyone they know who has delinquent taxes about the sale.
“The opening bid contains all delinquent taxes held by the Clerk and Master,” Lawson said. “Winning bidders must pay for the property before 4 p.m. on March 10, and will receive a copy of the order confirming sale. The highest bidder can request a deed from the tax attorney, which is an additional $100 cost.”
Property sold is subject to a right of redemption, which runs one year from the date of the order confirming the sale. If a delinquent tax payer pays taxes and interest in that span, the bidder gets their money back plus 12% per annum, which will begin to accrue on the date of sale.
Each parcel is sold as is with no warranty. It is up to interested buyers to review the properties in advance of the sale.