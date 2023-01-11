Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received a $1 million state grant to reduce recidivism at the county’s Detention Center.

Members of the county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to accept the three-year grant that was awarded to Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office by Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. The grant, which is aimed at developing the work skills of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local funding match.

