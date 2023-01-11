Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received a $1 million state grant to reduce recidivism at the county’s Detention Center.
Members of the county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to accept the three-year grant that was awarded to Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office by Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. The grant, which is aimed at developing the work skills of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local funding match.
WCSO Chief Deputy John Lowry told county commissioners the grant money will be used to bolster programs at the jail aimed at providing substance abuse treatment, GED education and job training, as well as eliminating other barriers to employment that often land former inmates back in jail for a parole violation.
Lowry said “the sheriff wants to help make sure” inmates have a valid driver’s license, a job and a place to live when they leave the Detention Center so that they can meet all of their obligations, such as paying child support or making restitutions that are required by the courts.
“We are partnering with several different agencies to cut down on recidivism as best we can,” Lowry said.
The chief deputy said the sheriff’s office will be doing evaluations to match inmates who have specific job skills with employers who might want to further train them and hire those individuals when they are released from jail. Lowry said community partners, such as East Tennessee State University, will also be helping the sheriff’s office address drug dependency and mental health issues that often result in parolees returning to incarceration.
“We will be doing what we can singularly and collectively to make sure they don’t end up back in jail,” Lowry said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the Budget Committee the state grant offered an “exciting” approach to reducing recidivism at the jail.
“This sounds like a great program,” Commissioner Freddie Malone told Lowry. “We are rooting for you and all of the participants.”
In a related matter on Wednesday, the Budget Committee approved a request from the sheriff’s office to transfer $40,000 from capital projects to fund the construction of a fence between the sally port of the Detention Center and the nearby workhouse. Lowry said the sheriff expects to save as much as $4,000 on the installation project by using inmate labor.
He said a similar use inmate labor helped to save money on sealing and restriping of the parking lot at the Detention Center and George P Jaynes Justice Center last year.
Lowry said the new fence is needed to provide a secure evacuation point for inmates and to prevent drugs and other contraband from coming into the jail.