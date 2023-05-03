washington county schools logo

Eleven Washington County schools are among the recipients of $2.6 million in grants the Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded to 64 public schools across the Southeast.

Washington County Schools will receive a total of $125,000 from the TVA’s School Uplift program to make HVAC upgrades and for energy-efficiency training to improve the learning environment.

