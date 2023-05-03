Eleven Washington County schools are among the recipients of $2.6 million in grants the Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded to 64 public schools across the Southeast.
Washington County Schools will receive a total of $125,000 from the TVA’s School Uplift program to make HVAC upgrades and for energy-efficiency training to improve the learning environment.
This funding is expected to help save schools about 10% on their energy bills.
Officials from BrightRidge Energy Services staff worked with the school system to earn the grant funding. The grants range from $10,000 or more based on the score each school achieved by cutting their energy waste.
The grant scoring also incorporates a needs-based facilities assessment to determine which buildings could achieve the greatest energy savings.
The partnership between county schools and BrightRidge resulted in individual $10,000 grants being made to Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, as well as Boones Creek, Grandview, Fall Branch, Lamar, West View, Sulphur Springs, West View, South Central and Ridgeview elementary schools.
“We plan on investing the grant money in developing an outdoor classroom in the courtyard area of our school that will improve our facility and make Grandview an even better place for all students to learn and thrive,” said Tara Churchwell, the principal of Grandview Elementary School.
Gray Elementary School was also named a top energy-saving performer and was awarded $25,000 in school level grants by TVA School Uplift.
The TVA launched the School Uplift program in 2021 to invest in the future of students by offering energy-efficiency training and grants that not only reduce energy costs but improve the quality of the learning environment. To date, TVA has invested $7.28 million and has helped 118 schools save on their energy bills.
Projected energy savings resulting from School Uplift upgrades and behavioral changes are equal to reducing the carbon dioxide equivalent of 26,300 metric tons, or more than 29.5 million pounds of coal.