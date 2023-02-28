Courthouse

Washington County property tax bills can be paid at the county trustee’s offices in the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough and the County Clerk and Trustee’s Office at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, in Johnson City.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Washington County property owners have until midnight on Tuesday to pay their 2022 tax bills without facing penalty charges.

Payments made after that deadline will be subject to a 1.5% interest fee at the beginning of each month the bill remains unpaid. Tax payments made by mail must be postmarked by midnight Feb. 28 or before to avoid an interest penalty.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

