Washington County property tax bills can be paid at the county trustee’s offices in the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough and the County Clerk and Trustee’s Office at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, in Johnson City.
Washington County property owners have until midnight on Tuesday to pay their 2022 tax bills without facing penalty charges.
Payments made after that deadline will be subject to a 1.5% interest fee at the beginning of each month the bill remains unpaid. Tax payments made by mail must be postmarked by midnight Feb. 28 or before to avoid an interest penalty.
Residents applying for state tax relief must also have their paperwork submitted to the Washington County Trustee’s Office by March 31.
Those offices are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County taxes can also be submitted at secure collection boxes located outside the Jonesborough courthouse and the trustee’s office in Johnson City.
Property owners can view and pay their 2022 tax bills by going online at washingtoncountytn.org and clicking on “Pay Property Taxes” under the drop-down menu of the “How Do I …” icon located on the top right of the home screen.
Credit card payments will be accepted via tnpayments.com or by phone at (855) 777-3468. When paying by credit card, a convenience fee of 2.65% plus $1 will apply.
Paying via e-check is also acceptable on the website with a fee of 1.75% plus $1. The county does not profit from any of these charges.