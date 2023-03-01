Washington County Register of Deeds Teresa Bowman is warning local residents to beware of companies that offer costly deed and title services that her office performs for a nominal free.
Bowman advises citizens to be leery particularly of radio and TV advertisements that promise to monitor their vital information for a fee, or will sell them pricey copies of their deed and title information.
“Please be aware that you may be contacted by private companies to provide you a copy of your deed for a much higher fee than may be obtained from our office,” Bowman said in a news release. “This has got to stop. They are trying to take advantage of our veterans.”
Bowman said those services, such as recording the discharge papers of veterans, are already available at her office.
“All they need to do is bring their discharge papers in here and we will record them for free, scan them and give them back their original,” Bowman said.
She also noted that the discharge record is the only record that is not made public since that individual’s Social Security number is listed on it.
The Register of Deeds office also offers a free property fraud alert program. Bowman said companies are out there trying to charge between $80 and $100 for a property monitoring service that her office provides to all Washington County citizens at no cost.
She said an elderly resident recently paid one company $80 for those services before checking with the Register of Deeds office.
“I wish she had called us first,” Bowman said. “That’s a lot of money for someone on a fixed income, and it’s getting worse. If you stop by and sign up with our office, we will provide you alerts for free anytime anyone records anything in your name.”
Bowman said the scammers get away with this because of the fine print found at the bottom of their documents. The highest price a citizen will pay the county is a $1 per-page copy fee.
Meanwhile, Washington County Veterans Service Officer Dawn Lucier said her office is glad to work with local veterans advising them of their many free benefits. Like Bowman, Lucier advises residents to “beware” of scammers.
“Some of them say, ‘We’ve got your six’ but they do not have your back,” Lucier said. “They actually charge to file claims that we provide as a free-of-charge service.”
She said the main question veterans should ask of any organization is: “Is it accredited through the VA?”
If so, Lucier said the organization should be glad to show proof of it.
Both Bowman and Lucier said that the county is happy to provide free services to veterans because ultimately it is a “win-win.” The veterans are served, and the local economy benefits when veterans go out and spend money in restaurants and area businesses.
Bowman’s office even provides a “Washington County Veterans Honors Program” listing of area restaurants and businesses that give discounts to veterans.