Chelsie Summey is one of the employees who help veterans and members of the public in the Washington County Register of Deeds office. 

Washington County Register of Deeds Teresa Bowman is warning local residents to beware of companies that offer costly deed and title services that her office performs for a nominal free.

Bowman advises citizens to be leery particularly of radio and TV advertisements that promise to monitor their vital information for a fee, or will sell them pricey copies of their deed and title information.

