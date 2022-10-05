Washington County commissioners are developing a plan that they hope will better communications both among themselves and their constituents.
The Washington County Communications Task Force met this week to discuss the formulation of a strategy with the county’s communications consultant, Mary Ellen Miller.
Commissioners approved a $24,999 contract with Miller in August that is part of a six-month pilot project to develop “an effective communications strategy.” The professional contract, which runs from Sept. 19 to March 19, calls for Miller to receive monthly payments of $4,166.50 for her input.
Miller founded her own business, Marketing Mel, and is an accredited public relations consultant with experience in broadcast journalism, “crisis communications” and marketing.
She most recently served as a contract communicator for the Tennessee Valley Authority during the Boone Dam repairs.
Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, who serves as chairman of the Communications Task Force, told members Wednesday that the goal of “external communications” is to provide “clear, accurate and timely flow of information” between members of the County Commission and the citizens of Washington County. He said the long-term goal is to include all “county officials” in the plan.
Commissioner Suzy Williams reminded her colleagues that commissioners first decided to make bettering communications a priority during a workshop in 2019.
“The original idea was to improve the image of the county and the commission in our area,” Williams said.
As as a result of that discussion, commissioners later created a position of communications director. That job was axed from the county’s new budget in July after Huffine told his colleagues the position had failed to achieve many of the goals commissioners had established. He indicated it was time for the board to “go in a different direction” in setting its communication goals.
Miller told the Communications Task Force the proposed plan for the external communications addresses both urgent and non-urgent communication. The task force also examined a flow chart for how both those dialogues should occur, resulting in the county issuing a “weblink/graphic to media.”
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said the next six months will serve as a “test period” for the new communications strategy, noting that the plan for “urgent communication” seemed to work in response to unsubstantiated accusations by James Reeves, who alleged voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election.
“I felt we were on top of public relations,” Wheeler said. “It was a wonderful example of being on message.”