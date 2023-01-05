Wade Farmer

Wade Farmer, right, a representative of the Appalachian Farmers Cooperative, updates members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday of developments to the meat processing center in Telford.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution later this month outlining the details of a commitment they made last year to provide funding for the creation of a meat processing center in Telford.

On Thursday, the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee approved a memorandum of understanding that officials say will codify a vote made by the County Commission in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for the $10 million meat processing plant project.

