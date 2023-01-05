Wade Farmer, right, a representative of the Appalachian Farmers Cooperative, updates members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday of developments to the meat processing center in Telford.
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution later this month outlining the details of a commitment they made last year to provide funding for the creation of a meat processing center in Telford.
On Thursday, the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee approved a memorandum of understanding that officials say will codify a vote made by the County Commission in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for the $10 million meat processing plant project.
That agreement is set to be voted on when the commission meets on Jan. 23. It specifically states that for a 10-year term following the funding authorized by the March resolution, the county “shall have the right of refusal in the event of any liquidation scenario.”
Last month, commissioners gave their blessing to preparing a memorandum of understanding to allow the Appalachian Farmers Cooperative to proceed with hiring an architect and securing funding for the project. County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson told commissioners the cooperative has met all the legal terms stipulated by the board’s earlier vote to fund the project.
Wade Farmer, a representative of the cooperative, told CIA committee members on Thursday that his group is looking to close on April 1 on an option to buy a 7-acre tract adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market. He said the purchase of the property and construction of the building, which will have access to U.S. Highway 11E, represents $6 million of the total cost of the project.
“Everything is in order,” he said of the tract, which he noted is already under the proper zoning.
Farmer said the project will address a critical lack of meat processing capacity in the region. Local farmers must currently book appointments 12 to 18 months out, sometimes for livestock that haven’t even been born yet, or travel hundreds of miles out of state to find facilities with openings.
Farmer said the $2 million allocated by the county for the project has “been crucial for serving as leverage or seed money” to help the cooperative qualify for other grants and loans. In October, the project was awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
That grant is among the more than $6 million in state and federal grants that the cooperative has applied for to fund the project.
Farmer assured CIA committee members that Jonesborough could adequately supply the water/sewer infrastructure needs of the meat processing plant. He also said the Telford meat processing center will be modeled on a state-of-the-art design of a similar facility in West Virginia.
He told committee members there will be no issues with noise or odors coming from the meat processing center in Telford.
“This is truly a game-changer for our region,” Commissioner Kenneth Huffine told his colleagues. “We will be trailblazers. There is not another facility like this in this state.”
In other business Thursday, the CIA committee approved a list of goals that commissioners outlined in a strategic planning session held in December. Those goals now go to the full commission for a vote on Jan. 23.
Those stated commission goals are:
• “Improve engagement at all levels — including collaboration with our cities and school systems, and communication/engagement with citizens.”
• “Manage our infrastructure and regional planning processes to support beneficial growth.”
• “Implement a system of accountability for goals at all levels in the county organization.”