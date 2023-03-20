Washington County officials say requests for salary increases will require county commissioners to make some difficult decisions in setting a new budget this year.

During a workshop held last week to review the proposed budgets from a number of county offices, commissioners were told that a bulk of the projected $6.4 million in new spending requests will go to cover pay and benefits. Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said at least $3.7 million of that amount has been requested to address employee wage adjustments.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

