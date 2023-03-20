Washington County officials say requests for salary increases will require county commissioners to make some difficult decisions in setting a new budget this year.
During a workshop held last week to review the proposed budgets from a number of county offices, commissioners were told that a bulk of the projected $6.4 million in new spending requests will go to cover pay and benefits. Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said at least $3.7 million of that amount has been requested to address employee wage adjustments.
He noted there is no uniformity between various county departments when it comes to the percentage of the requested salary hikes. Meredith said the county is at the starting point for preparing a new budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
“These are all raw numbers, so don’t expect this to be our final recommendation,” Meredith said.
He reminded commissioners that wage adjustments were also the prime reason for increased spending in the current fiscal year.
“I’ve been doing this for 12-plus years and this is one of the most challenging budgets I have seen in that time,” Meredith told commissioners. “We, collectively, and you as policy and decision makers have our work cut out for us.”
Requests for pay increases were the top budget priorities from many of the officeholders that commissioners heard from during their first budget workshop on Thursday.
“I’m asking for very little in line-item increases,” Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes said. “What I’m asking for is what everyone else is asking for — additional money for salaries.”
Downes said the additional money she has requested in her budget is not for new positions. She said she would like to “keep the people I have,” adding that she lost two experienced clerks last year who left the courthouse to take better-paying jobs elsewhere.
“Clerks are leaving me for more money,” Downes said. “It’s getting a little scary not to have a clerk in court.”
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said his “biggest ask” for the new budget year is a $2.50 per hour pay increase for his employees. He said a similar $3 an hour pay increase in the current budget year has helped to address some of his personnel issues, but it will not keep pace with today’s shifting and competitive job market.
“In the jail, at one time, we had every position filled,” Sexton said. “Now, we are down about 15 employees. We have 11 in training.”
He said many state and neighboring law enforcement agencies have also increased their pay scales in the past year.
“We raised our pay by $3 and Carter County (sheriff’s department) raised its hourly pay by $5,” the sheriff said. “It’s like a competitive tennis match.”
Sexton said job applicants now are looking for immediate and competitive compensation for their labors.
“Younger people today care about what’s in that check,” Sexton said, adding that a generous health care and benefits package is not an overriding concern for many of job applicants.