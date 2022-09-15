Election officials

Gary McAllister, chairman of the Washington County Election Commission, and Sheila Hayes, the chief deputy of the Election Commission, discuss new voting machines during Wednesday’s Budget Committee meeting.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Washington County’s Budget Committee approved a request Wednesday from the county’s Election Commission to purchase 140 new voting machines.

The machines, which are required by a new state law, will be used in the next presidential election cycle.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

