Washington County’s Budget Committee approved a request Wednesday from the county’s Election Commission to purchase 140 new voting machines.
The machines, which are required by a new state law, will be used in the next presidential election cycle.
The state General Assembly has approved a measure requiring all 95 counties in Tennessee to have voting machines in place with a voter-verified paper audit trail by Jan. 1, 2024.
That means the new machines must have a “paper record that is marked either manually by the voter or with the assistance of a device that includes human-readable voter selections that the voter may check for accuracy before the vote is cast.”
The state will completely reimburse counties for the purchase of new voting machines, which Washington County officials say will cost $700,000.
The Election Commission heard proposals in August from three of the five state-approved vendors for the new voting machines. Gary McAllister, the chairman of the Election Commission, said Washington County will select from voting machines offered by Harp Enterprises, Lexington, Kentucky; MicroVote General Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana; and Unisyn Voting Solutions, Vista, California.
McAllister said none of the new voting machines being considered will be connected to the internet.
“Securing the vote is the No. 1 priority for us,” McAllister said.
Budget committee member Jim Wheeler said he was also pleased to see the new machines will preserve “voter privacy.”
In related business, Budget Committee members approved a request by the Election Commission to transfer money in its budget to cover a pay increase for poll workers on Election Day. Sheila Hayes, chief deputy of the Election Commission office, said those election workers “have not had a raise in two decades.”
A precinct worker is currently paid $100 for 16 hours of work on Election Day. That compensation will be increased to $140. Precinct officers will also see their pay go from $125 to $160 for working an Election Day.
McAllister said no new funds will be required from the county for the pay increases because the money will come from savings gained by reducing the number of voting precincts in the county and other cost-cutting efficiencies.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
