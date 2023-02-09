Judy Lowrie, Tammy Davis and Doug Lowrie stand outside the Judy and Doug Lowrie spay and neuter clinic opening at Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter. The clinic is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening February 14th from 9:45-1pm.
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday.
The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 North Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
"We are excited about the impact the Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic will have on reducing the number of unwanted litters of cats and dogs in Washington County,” outgoing board President Jenny Brock said in a press release. “We are so grateful to the Lowries for their very generous donation that has enabled us to build this state-of-the-art clinic. With the addition of the clinic, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter provides flagship services to over 4,000 animals that come through the shelter annually. Our ultimate goal is to reduce that number."
The clinic’s priority will be shelter animals who can be spayed or neutered quickly in the new clinic. Secondly, animals from surrounding shelters will be brought in for spaying/neutering. Finally, the new clinic offers reduced rates for members of the public who wish to ensure their personal pets do not add to the unwanted animal population. Through the generosity of shelter donors, financially distressed individuals will be offered special, surgical rates.
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Executive Director Tammy Davis says controlling the animal population is the key to animal control. She said while the focus of this facility, will initially be Washington County, we hope to expand and provide more of a regional impact in the future.
“The ultimate goal of the Judy and Doug Lowrie spay neuter clinic is to improve the health and well-being of the animals in our shelter and community while controlling population growth by having access to affordable and timely spay/ neuter surgery and wellness clinics.”
The entire facility is 100% donor contributed. The clinic staff includes two veterinarians who perform the surgeries and work on a rotating basis.
For more information and to make an appointment for the spay and neuter program please call 423-722-5660 or text 423-850-4071, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.