Judy Lowrie, Tammy Davis and Doug Lowrie stand outside the Judy and Doug Lowrie spay and neuter clinic opening at Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter. The clinic is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening February 14th from 9:45-1pm.

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. 

The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 North Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.

