The vacant 380,000-square-foot Alo Tennessee Inc. building in the Washington County Industrial Park is among three sites nationwide being considered for a new production facility by an automative-related company.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, told members of the Washington County Industrial Development Board last month the international manufacturing company has placed the privately owned building in the Telford park on its short list of likely industrial locations.
She said the company, which state and local economic officials identify as “Project Eagle,” plans to create 200 new jobs — with an average salary of $46,000 — at its new location during a four-year period. The manufacturer says it will make a $12 million capital investment in machinery and equipment at the site.
“The company was very impressed with the condition of the building,” Summers said.
The proposal currently on the table calls for the company to lease 170,000 square feet inside the facility in the first year, and expand that to 250,000 square feet in the second year. Summers said the company is now in talks with the national brokerage firm that is marketing the 45-acre tract to discuss terms for a lease.
Summers also told members of the industrial board that she and other economic development officials are conducting an economic impact analysis of the project, and have asked the prospective company to provide details of its year-to-year capital investment projections.
She said in July the county was drafting a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for Project Eagle to consider. Summers said she hopes to have numbers for the industrial board to consider at its September meeting.
“They will go one of two ways,” Summers said of officials with Project Eagle. “They either go quickly and make a decision early in the fall, or they will hold off until after the election and not make a decision until the new year.”
The Alo property, which is now owned by a Chicago-based holding company, became available in December when Alo officially closed its operations in the Telford industrial park. The Sweden-based company, which had occupied the former Bush Hog manufacturing/assembly plant since 2009, moved its operations to Greenville, South Carolina, in 2019.
Bush Hog was the first tenant of the industrial park when it opened in 2002. Two Japanese companies — Koyo/JTEKT and Nakaetsu Machining Technologies — later joined it in 2006.
Summers noted the Alo building is the “biggest and nicest of its kind in East Tennessee.” She said there have been a number of offers to lease a portion of the building, but the property’s owners and marketing firm have agreed to “sit tight and wait for the right project.”
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said that while the facility’s 383,156-square-foot space makes it a good candidate for a distribution center, such use would likely bring between 12 to 15 jobs that pay well under what Project Eagle has proposed.
“This is a real opportunity for us,” Grandy said last month. “If we can land this company, we are talking about 200 jobs — over two years — with an average wage that is $10,000 more than the median income of this county.”