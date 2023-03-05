The Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford is currently employing 125 workers at the Washington County Industrial Park site and company officials expect that number to grow to 200 in another year.
Officials from Ebm-papst joined Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, far right, in November in cutting a ribbon at the company’s new manufacturing plant in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.
Companies expanded their operations at the Washington County Industrial Park in 2022 and county officials expect that growth will continue in 2023.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said there will be new investments in the Telford park with two projects totaling $5.4 million. One is a road extension project managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation that will access a 37-acre tract of the park that is slated to become two new “pad ready” sites.
TDOT also will be doing engineering work to improve safety and access to the Telford park at its entrance to U.S. Highway 11E.
Another project is a grading and stormwater work to create the two “pad ready” sites to market for new industry in the park. That work is being funded by a state grant.
Grandy said two major industries began their manufacturing operations in the county industrial park in the past year.
Sungwoo Hi Tech America Corp. completed renovations of the 370,000-square-foot former BushHog building and began production in the fourth quarter. It has been contracted by General Motors Corporation to produce parts in their EV and autonomous vehicle program.
At startup, Sungwoo is employing over 100 people.
Ebm-papst celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new 175,000-square-foot building in November and was in full production in the third quarter. The German company manufactures fans and high efficiency motors as components for companies that build HVAC equipment and has already employed over 100 people.
Officials with Ebm-papst said their new plant in Telford was built to meet challenges brought by the planet’s changing environmental, economic and political climates.
“Every fan made here helps to protect the climate,” Klaus Geissdoerfer, the global CEO of Ebm-papst, said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $37 million facility.
Ebm-papst shareholder Jan Philippiak told local business and government leaders, as well as Ebm-papst customers and suppliers before a tour of the plant, that he believes the Washington County facility is “just the beginning of something really great.”
He also stressed the importance of the company’s product line in reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions.
“Man-made climate change is real,” Philippiak said. “It is not fake news. It is something we are all facing, and it’s happening every day. The purpose of this company is to help the planet reduce CO2 emissions.”
Mark Shiring, president and CEO of Ebm-papst USA, said production of the company’s “next generation of EC motors” is underway at the site. Shiring also said Ebm-papst is “already in talks” to grow its manufacturing operations to an adjacent tract in the industrial park.
“We have plenty of room and customer base to expand,” Shiring said.
The Washington County Industrial Park opened in 2001 with the Bush Hog manufacturing plant as its first tenant. That operation was later purchased by a Swedish company called ALO-TN.
Two Japanese companies — Koyo/JTEKT and Nakatetsu Machining Technologies — joined it with plants in the park in 2006.
The ALO building became vacant when that company closed its operations at the site in late 2019. The privately owned building was purchased by Sungwoo Hitech in 2021.
Sungwoo Hitech, a South Korean company, is a leading auto parts supplier worldwide and has committed to creating 117 jobs by 2025. It is making a $40 million investment during its first phase of development at the Telford site.