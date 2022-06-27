Washington County commissioners voted Monday to officially transfer ownership of the historic Ashe Street Courthouse to the city of Johnson City.
In a 13-1-1 decision (with Commissioner Robbie Tester voting “no” and Commissioner Bryan Davenport absent), the commission agreed to legally convey the deed for the 112-year-old “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe St. to the city.
The Johnson City Commission is expected to vote on the deed transfer at its July 7 meeting.
The agreement includes a commitment for the Ashe Street property to be transferred from the county to the city in such a way that it meets a public use clause mandated by the federal government in the original deed.
Johnson City officials have also promised to reimburse the county $120,000 for re-roofing work it paid for at the courthouse last year.
The terms of the property transfer also meet the conditions under which the city has committed to use funds from a $5 million state grant approved by Gov. Bill Lee to refurbish and develop the property for the economic good of the region.
The Ashe Street Courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been vacant since the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District moved to its current location in Boones Creek in late 2017.
Commissioner Jodi Jones commended the work of county and city leaders in hammering out an agreement on transferring the courthouse’s deed. Jones also noted she was pleased to see public meetings held to discuss the particulars of the conveyance.
In other business Monday
• Commissioners appointed Richard A. Thompson as Washington County’s new highway superintendent. He will serve a four-year term beginning in July and ending June 30, 2026.
Thompson succeeds John B. Deakins Jr., who retired on May 31 after a 39-year career with the Washington County Highway Department, 30 of which he served as the road superintendent.
Thompson, who previously served as assistant road superintendent under Deakins, is a veteran of the highway department with more than 40 years of experience. His qualifications to hold the superintendent’s job have been vetted by the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board.
Commissioner Kent Harris made the motion to appoint Thompson to the post, telling his colleagues he was certain the new superintendent would maintain the county’s reputation for having a “top notch highway system.”
• Commissioners voted 9-5-1 to defer action on a resolution calling for the county to spend up to $2,035,908 from the capital projects fund to complete the second phase of work to the athletic fields at the Boones Creek School.
Commissioner Danny Edens made the motion put off a vote on the item until the commission’s July meeting so that the Washington County Board of Education can consider a request for it to commit to funding the $1 million needed to complete construction of scoreboards, restrooms, bleachers and concession stands at the athletic complex.
Before the vote to defer, Jerry Boyd, the county director of schools, told commissioners the school board had expressed concerns regarding the upkeep of the sports complex and would like to see a written inter-local agreement to address those issues.
Commissioner Phil Carriger said inflation has taken “its toll” on competing the project, which he said has “dragged on for much too long.”
Last year, commissioners approved a resolution to authorize spending $2.1 million that was previously allocated in the capital projects fund to complete work on the final phase of a sports complex at the pre-K-8 school.
Before that, commissioners approved $875,000 in 2019 for the first phase of what was projected to be a $3.2 million project.
• Commissioners voted to amend the county’s new general budget it approved last week to move the money for the salary and benefits that they removed last week for county Communication Director Susan Saylor’s position to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Freddie Malone said he made the motion so that Sheriff Keith Sexton could hire a public information officer.