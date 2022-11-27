bitcoin opponents.jpeg

Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County attended the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee meeting on Nov. 3.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

The Washington County Commission will vote on a resolution Monday calling for the county to reject the final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.

The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has recommended commissioners reject the legal agreement and proceed with a lawsuit the county has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

