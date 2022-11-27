The Washington County Commission will vote on a resolution Monday calling for the county to reject the final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.
The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has recommended commissioners reject the legal agreement and proceed with a lawsuit the county has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.
The commission is scheduled to meet with its attorneys behind closed doors before the start of its 6 p.m. monthly meeting at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said he and his colleagues will likely have a number of questions for their legal counsel in the executive session regarding the “repercussions of rejecting the settlement” and the cost to proceed with the litigation.
Commissioner Richard Tucker made the motion in the CIA committee earlier this month to reject the final version of a draft settlement that commissioners had approved in June. Tucker, who was elected to represent the Limestone district in August, said there are a number of things in the proposed settlement “that don’t make sense to me.”
Tucker told his colleagues he would prefer to see the issue proceed in Washington County Chancery Court. The case had been set to go to a jury trial in July before the three parties decided to negotiate a framework for a settlement.
The committee voted to approve Tucker’s motion by a voice vote with four “ayes” and one member abstaining. Afterward, a group opposing bitcoin mining stood and applauded the vote.
Earlier in the CIA meeting, Jonesborough resident Joy Ayars told the committee her group has collected more than 2,000 signatures of Washington County residents opposed to bitcoin mining. She said the proposed final settlement would simply “bring a nuisance from Limestone to Telford.”
The draft agreement calls for Red Dog to cease its operations at its current Bailey Bridge Road blockchain data operation by Dec. 31, 2024, and relocate to a 7-acre tract that the company would purchase in the Washington County Industrial Park.
Matherly said he expects to hold a lengthy public comment period on the issue at Monday’s meeting. Residents asking to address the commission on the bitcoin lawsuit will be given 3 minutes to speak on the matter.
“We (commissioners) have already gotten a lot of comments and good questions from the public,” Matherly said.
As with any resolution before the board, the chairman said commissioners can make amendments to the resolution calling for the county to reject the settlement agreement. He said any amendments to the agreement would have to go back to the attorneys representing BrightRidge and Red Dog for their clients’ approval.
In June, commissioners approved a settlement framework that calls for Red Dog to pay the county penalties for its operations in Limestone for a period dating back to September 2021, as well as a $500 penalty for each day it continued to operate the bitcoin mine at its current location.
The agreement would require BrightRidge to “energize” Red Dog’s new operation in the industrial park, at which point the data company is expected to cease all bitcoin mining at the Bailey Bridge Road site within six months.
BrightRidge also agreed in the settlement proposal to expand its high-speed broadband services to Bailey Bridge Road and provide that service for free to the New Salem Baptist Church and 51 homes in the Limestone area for at least one year while Red Dog moves its operation to the industrial park.