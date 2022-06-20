Washington County commissioners will meet later this week to consider adoption of a proposed new $48.6 million county budget that includes a minimum cost-of-living adjustment of 5% for courthouse employees.
The new budget keeps the county’s property tax rate unchanged at its current $2.15 per every $100 of property valuation.
Commissioners will consider the spending proposal at a special meeting to be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. The new budget is balanced by transferring $2.5 million from the county’s debt service and using a portion of its the fund balance.
Budget officials project Washington County will have $21.7 million remaining in its fund balance when the current budget year ends on June 30. By rule, the county is obligated to keep at least $15 million (or an amount equal to covering county expenses for four months) in its reserves.
Members of the county’s Budget Committee met Monday to put the finishing touches on a budget for the new fiscal year, which is set to begin on July 1. Mayor Joe Grandy noted to committee members that requests for cost-of-living increases for employees have varied among county officeholders from 2% to more than 6% in the new fiscal year.
Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, told the Budget Committee to be mindful that several department heads have also asked for adjustments to be made to the salaries of some employees based on free market forces.
Committee members agreed to set at least a minimum 5% COLA for all county employees in the new fiscal year. Commissioner Freddie Malone made the motion to include that provision — at a projected cost of $70,000 — as part of the new general fund budget.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler also told his colleagues he would like to see a commitment from officeholders to spread those adjustments out to all of their employees. He said previous attempts to improve starting pay for some positions “had no real effect on the bottom line” when the prior leadership of one department failed to implement them.
A required public hearing on the proposed new county budget was also held Monday. James W. Reeves, who is running as an independent candidate for county mayor on the Aug. 8 ballot, was the only person to speak at the meeting.
Reeves said the proposed budget that was published as part of a state requirement is similar to past proposed budgets in that it contained “truth, kind of truth and deceit.”