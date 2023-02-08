Washington County commissioners are being asking to approve a 15-month contract with a communications consultant in the amount of $62,490.
The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Feb. 23 that extends the county’s current contract with Mary Ellen Miller for those services. The recommendation, which comes from the Washington County Communications Task Force, calls for the county to extend its existing contract with Miller through the end of the current fiscal year and into the next budget year, which will end on June 30, 2024.
Commissioners approved a $24,999 contract with Miller in August that was called a six-month pilot project to develop “an effective communications strategy.” That professional contract is set to end on March 19.
Commissioners are set to vote on a new resolution that will allow Miller to continue to receive monthly payments of $4,166 for her input until the end of the extended contract.
While Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy termed the 15-month contract “a little unusual,” both he and Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, noted the practice of extending a time-specific contract into the next fiscal year was not uncommon for such things as building projects.
Miller is the founder of her own business, Marketing Mel, and is an accredited public relations consultant with experience in broadcast journalism, “crisis communications” and marketing.
In recent years she has served as a contract communicator for the Tennessee Valley Authority during the Boone Dam repairs.
Commissioners first decided to make bettering communications a priority during a board workshop in 2019. County officials later voted to create the position of communications director.
That job, with an annual salary of $52,000, was removed from the county’s budget in July after Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, who now serves as the chair of the Communications Task Force, told his colleagues the position had failed to achieve many of the goals commissioners had established.
He suggested it was time for the board to “go in a different direction” in setting its communication goals.
Since that time, Miller and the Communications Task Force have developed a plan for the county’s external communications that they say addresses both urgent and non-urgent communication.