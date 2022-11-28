Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County packed the courtroom of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center before the County Commission’s vote to reject a settlement agreement in the zoning lawsuit. ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press
The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.
In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the same time, several commissioners indicated they would like to see the county continue its efforts to settle the litigation.
The board turned down the settlement agreement by a vote of 13-2, with Commissioners Marty Johnson and Kenneth Huffine voting “yes.”
Commissioner Freddie Malone, who pointed out to his colleagues that the agreement before them was “dramatically different” than what commissioners had agreed to pursue in June, said he “remains favorable to a negotiated settlement” of the case.
Opponents to bitcoin mining, who packed the courtroom for the commission’s monthly meeting, cheered the board’s vote to reject the deal. An adjacent courtroom was also opened to accommodate an overflow crowd, who watched the commission meeting on video screens.
Attorneys representing Red Dog Technologies and BrightRidge were present at the meeting. Trey Kelly, an executive with Red Dog’s parent company, GRIID Infrastructure, was also in attendance.
Following the vote, Kelly issued a prepared statement noting he was “disappointed that after months of good faith negotiations with Washington County leaders, a resolution was not reached. As litigation resumes, Red Dog Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure LLC will have no further comment at this time.”
Before voting on the settlement agreement, commissioners heard from 12 speakers who voiced their objections to allowing bitcoin mining to continue in the county. Among them was Craig Ponder, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church, who was one of the first to speak out about the noise coming from Red Dog’s operations in Limestone.
He and other speakers repeatedly pointed to a comment Kelly made to commissioners in June when he said his company did not want to operate in a community where it’s not wanted.
Ponder said his community stood with others in telling Red Dog that bitcoin mining “is not wanted in Washington County.”
Randy Gilliam, a retired pastor who helped organize a group that collected more 2,500 signatures of county residents opposed to Red Dog, told commissioners they would be setting a “precedent here and worldwide” regarding the placement of future bitcoin mining operations.
He said the “cheap electricity” found in East Tennessee “would open the door” to many more bitcoin mining operations.
The dispute first surfaced in July 2021 when residents in the Bailey Bridge Road area appeared before commissioners to voice their concerns about the constant noise coming from fans used to cool the computers that are essential to the bitcoin operation.
In June, commissioners approved a settlement framework that called for Red Dog to move its bitcoin mining operation to the Washington County Industrial Park.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues that some of the major details that were included in the June draft of the settlement agreement that commissioners approved in June have been changed. He said that included the amount of acreage to be sold to Red Dog in the industrial park and a requirement that the company limit the noise of its operations to under 60 decibels.
“This is not in the same spirit,” Wheeler said.
He also reminded commissioners that proceeding with the litigation comes with some risk. Wheeler said while there is “no guarantee” the county will win its lawsuit in Washington County Chancery Court, he noted “it’s clear that the community says it will take that risk.”