Crowd at courthouse

Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County packed the courtroom of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center before the County Commission’s vote to reject a settlement agreement in the zoning lawsuit. ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.

In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the same time, several commissioners indicated they would like to see the county continue its efforts to settle the litigation.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you