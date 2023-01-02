Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County packed the courtroom of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center before the County Commission’s vote in November to reject a settlement agreement in the zoning lawsuit. ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press
The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year.
Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
“The County Commission recognizes the need for workforce development and job training to prepare a better skilled workforce in our community,” Matherly said. “The commission also recognizes that there will be additional infrastructure requirements as our local population continues to grow.”
Matherly also said he and the other 14 commissioners in Washington County have also “recognized the need for managed growth working with the city of Johnson City and the town of Jonesborough.”
The chairman said some of the accomplishments he and his colleagues can point to in the past year include:
• Approval of funding for waterline projects in the rural areas of Washington County.
• Approval of a waterline installation crew project with the town of Jonesborough.
• Approval of a plan working with the county’s Board of Education to complete the Boones Creek athletic fields.
• Approval of new county Election Commission office space in the former Princeton Arts Center.
• Approval of funding for equipment requests for Washington County volunteer fire departments from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Approval of “Baby Doe” funds assisting many drug treatment organizations in the region.
• Approval to move forward with the former Boones Creek Elementary School site for the construction of a Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite campus.
• Approval of the AARPA funding for the Appalachian Co-op Meat Producers project in Telford.
• Approval of a number of expansion projects at the Washington County Industrial Park.
Matherly said he is very proud to be associated with the creation of the new TCAT in Boones Creek and the continuing work to construct a new K-8 school in Jonesborough. He also noted that the commission will also be addressing additional funding issues for waterline installations, creation of the TCAT and the Boones Creek ballfields in the new year.
He said the commission will also be installing a new voting system and a higher quality sound system for its meetings in the courtroom of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center that will allow citizens to have better access to quality audio/video from those proceedings.
“The officials of Washington County strive to serve the citizens to the best of their ability and with the latest methods and technology,” Matherly said. “I am sure they will have several projects for us to review for funding in the coming year.”