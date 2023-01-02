Crowd at courthouse

Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County packed the courtroom of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center before the County Commission’s vote in November to reject a settlement agreement in the zoning lawsuit. ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year.

Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

