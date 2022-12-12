Washington County commissioners joined judges at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Monday in donating food items to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association’s food pantry. County officials assembled with JAMA representatives for a group photo before the regular County Commission meeting.
Washington County commissioners approved resolutions Monday to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center as temporary office and storage space for election officials and to revamp the county’s economic development structure.
Commissioners also heard a favorable status report from the county’s attorney regarding the group leading the effort to create a meat processing center in Telford.
Renovating Princeton Arts Center
A month after tabling a motion calling for the renovations to be made to the Princeton Arts Center on East Oakland Avenue in Johnson City, commissioners approved a resolution Monday to spend as much as $175,000 to remodel space in the county-owned brick building for the Washington County Election Commission.
Election officials have asked to move their offices to the 6,000-square-foot former school, telling commissioners their current space on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough has become too cramped to accommodate the needs of the county’s voters.
Commissioners also approved a request Monday night to buy an additional 20 voting machines that will be used in the 2024 election year. The state will reimburse Washington County for the estimated $100,000 cost to purchase those machines.
The commission voted earlier this year to approve the purchase of 140 new voting machines to meet state-mandated requirements for a voter-verified paper audit trail.
County Economic Development
Commissioners approved a resolution making specific changes to an intergovernmental agreement it has with the city of Johnson City and the town of Jonesborough regarding the structure of the Washington County Economic Development Council. That council is the official state-recognized economic development entity for Washington County.
One of the changes to the WCEDC allows the County Commission to appoint two members to the council. The makeover of the WCEDC comes with the creation of NETNHub, which is a public/private organization that aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties.
NETNHub was created from the merger of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which includes all of the governments of Sullivan County.
Alicia Summers, who formerly served as vice president of industrial development for NETREP and was hired as Johnson City’s economic development director in August, will also serve as the WCEDC’s new executive director.
Meeting All The Requirements
Commissioners heard a report from county Attorney Allyson Wilkinson on Monday in which she said the Appalachian Producers Cooperative has met all the legal documentation requirements the county had stipulated when the commission voted in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a meat processing plant project.
In October, the project was awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The federal grant is among the more than $6 million in federal grants that the cooperative has applied for to fund the project.
The cooperative plans to raise approximately $9 million to construct and operate the facility during its first year. Funding will be raised through a combination of grants, loans and member investments.