Food drive

Washington County commissioners joined judges at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Monday in donating food items to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association’s food pantry. County officials assembled with JAMA representatives for a group photo before the regular County Commission meeting.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners approved resolutions Monday to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center as temporary office and storage space for election officials and to revamp the county’s economic development structure.

Commissioners also heard a favorable status report from the county’s attorney regarding the group leading the effort to create a meat processing center in Telford.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

