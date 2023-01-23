Washington County commissioners voted Monday to approve a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to develop a meat processing center in Telford.

The vote codifies a decision they made in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million meat processing plant project.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

