Washington County commissioners voted Monday to approve a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to develop a meat processing center in Telford.
The vote codifies a decision they made in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million meat processing plant project.
It specifically states that for a 10-year term following the funding authorized by the March resolution, the county “shall have the right of refusal in the event of any liquidation scenario.”
In December, commissioners gave their blessing to preparing a memorandum of understanding to allow the Appalachian Farmers Cooperative to proceed with hiring an architect and securing additional funding for the project.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a resolution formally accepting a $1 million state grant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the three-year grant is for evidence-based programming that is aimed at addressing mental health and substance abuse counseling, as well as job training at the county’s Detention Center.
“This an important first step in addressing mental health and substance abuse in our jail population,” Commissioner Jodi Jones told her colleagues.
The funding, which is aimed at reducing recidivism of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local match.
WCSO officials say the grant money will cover services provided by Families Free to bolster programs at the jail aimed at providing substance abuse treatment, GED education and job training, as well as eliminating other barriers to employment that often land former inmates back in jail for a parole violation.
• Commissioners voted to receive the results of an annual audit of the county’s budget by the state Comptroller’s Office. Washington County received what financial officials called a “clean” audit from the state for the last fiscal year.
Commissioner Freddie Malone, chairman of the county’s Audit Committee, said state officials found no serious findings and only one repeat finding related to payroll and software issues in the county’s school system.
Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said all of the auditing issues have been addressed.
• Commissioners approved a request from the sheriff’s office to transfer $40,000 from capital projects to fund the construction of a fence between the sally port of the Detention Center and the nearby workhouse.
Officials said the new fence is needed to provide a secure evacuation point for inmates and to prevent drugs and other contraband from coming into the jail.