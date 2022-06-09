Washington County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a mediated settlement to a zoning lawsuit the county has pending against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies LLC involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.
The agreement, which will be voted on by the board of directors of BrightRidge today at noon, calls for Red Dog to cease its bitcoin operation on Bailey Road by Dec. 31, 2024, and move its operation to the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.
The commission’s decision comes before the start of a jury trial for the case that was set to be heard in Washington County Chancery Court on July 11-13.
Commissioners Kent Harris and Jerome Fitzgerald voted “no” on the settlement agreement, with Steven Light, Danny Edens, Phil Carriger, Jodi Jones and Robbie Tester absent from the meeting.
Before the vote, Harris — who represents the Limestone area — said he did not like the idea of inflicting the residents who live near the industrial park with the same noise issues that impacted the homeowners on Bailey Bridge Road.
If approved by all the parties, the agreement will end a dispute that first surfaced in July 2021 when residents in the Bailey Bridge Road area appeared before county commissioners to voice their concerns about the constant noise coming from fans used to cool the computers that are essential to the bitcoin operation.
The details of the negotiated settlement call for Red Dog to move its bitcoin mining operation to the Washington County Industrial Park. The company would buy a tract in the industrial park at a cost of $35,000 an acre for the bitcoin operation with the understanding the move to the new location would be facilitated by the County Commission.
The agreement calls for the noise from Red Dog’s bitcoin mining operations to not exceed 60 decibels.
BrightRidge also agrees to expand its fiber optic broadband services to Bailey Bridge Road and provide that service for free to the New Salem Baptist Church and 51 homes in the Limestone area while Red Dog moves its operation to the new location.
Red Dog is also expected to pay penalties to the county for a period dating back to September 2021, as well as a $500 penalty for each day it continues to operate the bitcoin mine at its current location.
Before County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson disclosed the terms of the agreement to commissioners, residents said they were skeptical of reaching a settlement in the zoning lawsuit.
Craig Ponder, the senior pastor of New Salem Baptist Church, said he and his neighbors would accept nothing less than the promise that Red Dog would leave their community.
Another Limestone resident, Dave Smith, told commissioners “the only settlement in my mind is to get them out of here.”
Commissioners met briefly in executive session to discuss the settlement with its legal counsel. Fred Ward, an attorney for the county who helped to negotiate the settlement, later told residents in the Limestone community that the agreement would set “a date certain” for the issue to be be resolved.
After hearing details of the settlement, Ponder told commissioners: “I’m excited to think there is an end in sight.”
Commissioners also heard from Trey Kelly, an executive with Red Dog’s parent company, who said his company was looking to resolve the issue and earn the county’s trust.
“I apologize for the fact that we have to be here today,” he said.