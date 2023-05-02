The Washington County Clerk’s Office has implemented an automated kiosk at its 378 E. Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, location in Johnson City to renew vehicle registrations and dispense annual decals.

County Clerk Cheryl Storey said the kiosk, which looks like an ATM, will allow users in Washington County to access standard vehicle registration and renewal services at any time of the day. She said a number of county clerk offices in Tennessee have adopted similar technology, including Sullivan and Davidson counties.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

