County Clerk Cheryl Storey was joined by Washington County commissioners, Mayor Joe Grandy, Trustee Rick Storey and officials with the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County at her Johnson City office for a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the new technology.
The Washington County Clerk’s Office has implemented an automated kiosk at its 378 E. Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, location in Johnson City to renew vehicle registrations and dispense annual decals.
County Clerk Cheryl Storey said the kiosk, which looks like an ATM, will allow users in Washington County to access standard vehicle registration and renewal services at any time of the day. She said a number of county clerk offices in Tennessee have adopted similar technology, including Sullivan and Davidson counties.
“They are easy and convenient to use,” she said. “All you need is a debit or a credit card. Citizens will not have to stand in line. We expect they will help decrease the wait times in our offices.”
The kiosk will not dispense metal license plates and does not allow for address changes.
A convenience fee will be charged in addition to the renewal fee for all transactions conducted at the kiosk.
Storey promised voters she would implement a kiosk system when she was elected county clerk in August 2022.
The Washington County Clerk’s offices in Johnson City and in the historic Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough will still be open weekdays from from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. for those who prefer to renew their tags in person.
Bob Cantler, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, called the kiosk “an exciting new adventure” that shows “our county is keeping up with new technology.”