CIA meeting

Alicia Summers, Johnson City's economic development director, explains proposed changes to Washington County's economic development structure to the county's Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure.

The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you