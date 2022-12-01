Alicia Summers, Johnson City's economic development director, explains proposed changes to Washington County's economic development structure to the county's Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday.
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure.
The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Alicia Summers, who was formerly vice president of industrial development for NETREP and was hired Johnson City’s economic development director in August, briefed members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday on several proposed changes to the Washington County Economic Development Council.
The CIA committee later voted to approve revisions to the intergovernmental agreement that outlines the WCEDC structure. The County Commission is expected to vote on those changes when it meets on Dec. 12.
That council is the official state-recognized economic development entity in Washington County.
Summers said NETREP will soon be “going away” and its staff will become part of the NETNHub. As a result of that merger, she said several revisions are needed to the agreement the county, Johnson City and the town of Jonesborough have adopted for the operation of the WCEDC.
One such change, Summers said, involves her duties. She said the revisions call for the council’s chief executive officer to be given the new title of executive director.
The WCEDC has decided to name Summers as its executive director, which she told CIA members would allow her to continue much of he economic development work she has done for the county in the past.
“I know very well the challenges and the successes of this county,” Summers said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told the CIA committee he is pleased to see Summers remain a part of the county’s economic development structure.
“This is a nice continuation of a process the has worked well for Washington County,” the mayor said. “As a result, Washington County is a frontrunner in economic development in Northeast Tennessee.”
Other proposed changes to the WCEDC structure includes the membership of the organization. Currently, Grandy and the mayors of Johnson City and Jonesborough serve as members of the council.
If changes to the intergovernmental agreement are approved, the Washington County Commission will also get to appoint two representatives to the WCEDC.