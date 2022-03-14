Versona will open its newest store in Johnson City on March 24.
The store is located in the Mall at Johnson City next to Rack Room Shoes.
Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories. The store will carry everything needed to complete an outfit including jewelry, handbags, shoes and all the fashion trend items of the season.
“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value. We are excited about our newest Versona store opening at the Mall at Johnson City” said John Cato, chairman, president and CEO, The Cato Corporation.
The store manager will be Tammy Byerley of Jonesborough. The store hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon–6 p.m. on Sunday.
Additional information is available at www.shopversona.com.