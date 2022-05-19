Officials with the United Way of East TN Highlands has awarded three nonprofit organizations each a $10,000 social innovation grant.
“We are so excited to announce that United Way invested $30,000 to help our local nonprofits think outside the box and find innovative ways to solve our community’s most pressing needs,” Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the local United Way, said in a statement Thursday.
The grants were awarded Wednesday night after the United Way held its Social Innovation Pitch Night, an event where nonprofit programs outline their most innovative ideas to addressing the region’s most pressing needs.
Following a live fan vote that was tallied along with those from a panel of judges votes, A Step Ahead Foundation Tri-Cities, Huschka House and Junt@s of Johnson City each won a $10,000 grant to implement their ideas.
“We know that the best ideas come from our nonprofit partners and community members, those who are closest to the problems,” Salling said. “They have the experience to create real solutions. We know that the money is just a start to the awesome things these programs will do for our community.”
The event was held in the Wallace Theatre in downtown Johnson City and sponsored by General Shale and Tennessee Valley Authority. United Way also partnered with FoundersForge for this year’s competition to help the nonprofits perfect their pitches.
The grants are from the United Way’s Social Innovation Fund, which was created in 2020 through a anonymous donation that was designated specifically to drive social innovation in the region.They are used to support new programs aimed to meet social needs by filling gaps in our community related to health, education, or financial stability.
“Our goal for these grants is to be a catalyst that sparks creative change in our community and improves the lives of our neighbors,” Abraham McIntyre, community impact coordinator at United Way of East TN Highlands, said earlier this year.
The Social Innovation grants are specifically for new nonprofit programs, less than two years old. The restrictions of traditional grants are removed, giving nonprofits the space to try new initiatives with innovative ideas to solve our community’s most pressing needs.
This year’s award-winning ideas are from:
• A Step Ahead Foundation Tri-Cities, which will use its grant to make long-acting reversible contraceptive more accessible and affordable to women who are interested in obtaining it throughout the region. It will be distributed on Ballad Health’s mobile unit that is slated to begin in July of 2022.
• Huschka House, which will use the full $10,000 grant to complete a home renovation of a home to better accommodate young adults aging out of foster care (18-21) in our area, who are facing the challenges of homelessness as they begin their adult lives.
• Junt@s of Johnson City highlighted the 58 languages that are spoken by students in Johnson City Schools and will use their grant to make culturally appropriate resources available for the immigrant, Black and Latinx communities in order to flourish in financial stability, workforce development and ESL classes.
United Way officials say they need the community’s help to continue to promote social innovation within the region's nonprofit community. To be a part of that mission, contact Salling at 220-1229.
United Way of East TN Highlands serves more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs that are administered by itself and 21 non-profit partner agencies in the region.
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.