The Johnson City Development Authority is facing a nearly six-figure budget shortfall this year due to a series of emergency expenses related to the John Sevier Center.

In December the JCDA hired security for the Sevier Center at a rate of $10,000 to $12,000 per month due to incidences of vandalism. The board plans to revisit that security contract in March.

