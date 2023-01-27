The Johnson City Development Authority is facing a nearly six-figure budget shortfall this year due to a series of emergency expenses related to the John Sevier Center.
In December the JCDA hired security for the Sevier Center at a rate of $10,000 to $12,000 per month due to incidences of vandalism. The board plans to revisit that security contract in March.
In addition, the JCDA spent $25,000 to repair the roof at the request of its property insurance carrier because the drain wasn't installed properly and there was regularly a foot of standing water on the building's roof.
"We had to have that repair signed off on in order for the insurance company to even consider the insurance binder," said JCDA Chairman Hank Carr.
The building also suffered water damage during the cold snap last month, which caused a sprinkler to rupture and damaged four apartments, necessitating $8,200 in repairs. The JCDA is also still working towards a resolution for its exorbitant water bills, which returned to normal this month after almost six months of excessive water use.
Officials had suspected a large leak was behind it even though none were found, but said Friday that sticking or leaking valves on residents' toilets were likely the cause for the excess water use.
"All indications now is it was a lot of small things adding up to big things," said Carr.
All told, the unexpected expenses have the JCDA forecasting a $92,000 budget deficit this year.
But there is hope they can eliminate some of that gap and get it down to a more manageable amount. The JCDA is working with the city on a resolution to their high water bills, a move that could save them almost $40,000, and they're looking to seek tax-exempt status for the Sevier Center, which could save them $44,000 on their property tax bill.
There's also a new program that will help cover residents' security deposit, which will hopefully improve occupancy rates at the building, and thus increase revenue collected from rent.
"We won't end the year with money, but we may not end the year in the hole, and that's the goal," said JCDA Finance Manager Daniel McIntosh.
Carr said they're hoping to avoid running at a financial deficit, and said keeping the JCDA financially stable is their goal.
"We're looking at all our options right now, but we have a priority right now to take care of residents and that's what we're trying to focus on," said Carr.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.