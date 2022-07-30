brightridge logo
Power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday in an area near downtown Johnson City while tree-trimming work is being conducted.

BrightRidge officials said the outage will impact an estimated 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street.

