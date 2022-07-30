Power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday in an area near downtown Johnson City while tree-trimming work is being conducted.
BrightRidge officials said the outage will impact an estimated 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street.
Power will be reconnected during the lunch hour, but disconnected again at 1 p.m. until all tree trimming work is completed Monday afternoon. The power disconnect is for the safety of workers in the area.
Because of limited access, most of the trimming will involve crews climbing the trees in the Highland-Lamont alley.
Accordingly, motorists should use the extreme caution in the work zone and seek alternative routes wherever possible.
Residents in the 502 to 526 area of Highland and 603 to 629 area of Lamont are asked to plan for the outages, including securing alternative charging arrangements for any persons with medical device needs and securing perishable foods.
The average refrigerator will keep food securely for up to four hours if the refrigerator door remains closed. Frozen foods will keep up to 48 hours if the freezer is full, or 24 hours if the freezer is half full, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As with the refrigerator, the freezer door must remain closed to ensure food is kept frozen.
