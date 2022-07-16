Republican nominee David Tomita, Democratic nominee Ben Putland and independent candidate Donald Feathers Jr. are vying for the 10th District seat on the Washington County Commission.
The district is one of 15 commission seats voters will fill on the Aug. 4 ballot. The 10th District represents residents who vote at the Keystone Center precinct, 601 Bert St., Johnson City.
Early voting for the election will end on July 30.
Feathers did not submit answers to a questionnaire emailed to him by the Press.
• Tell us a bit about your educational and career background.
Tomita: I am a former Washington County commissioner, Johnson City commissioner and Johnson City mayor. This experience allows me to hit the ground running as your county commissioner. For a complete list of qualifications, please visit davidtomita.com.
Putland: I grew up in Newport News, Virginia, and attended community college there for just a few semesters. I attempted college again when I moved to Tennessee but wasn’t cut out for the classroom. I have worked as a chef, server, bar back and every other service industry job you can imagine.
• What do you believe are the key duties of a county commissioner?
Tomita: The key duties of a county commissioner are to manage the budget and focus on economic growth.
Putland: The first duty of a county commissioner is to do everything they can to ensure a good life for everyone in their community. Protecting housing and encouraging businesses to raise wages are two of the most important parts of that work.
• What level of commitment do you believe the county government should play in education funding and do you think the County Commission is currently meeting its obligations?
Tomita: The county is the primary local funding source for education and while education is a critical component of county government, it must be balanced with all of the other areas of responsibility.
Putland: The job of the county government should be to ensure a quality education for all children. That is the keystone of a successful community. I have been impressed with the recent work the commission has done in some less spoken of areas such as mental and social health.
• What role should the county government play in economic development, particularly in regard to tax increment financing and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements to entice businesses and industries?
Tomita: The County Commission is a vital part of economic development in both the recruitment of new businesses and retention of businesses that currently operate in our county.
Putland: East Tennessee is poised to become a very welcoming place for new businesses and families in the next few years. Collaboration with businesses that want to move here is the easiest way to encourage that growth.
• What will be your infrastructure priorities if elected to the County Commission?
Tomita: Supplying clean and reliable drinking water has always been a priority of mine. We have made progress though county projects, as well as joint projects with Johnson City. That being said, we have a long way to go.
Putland: Continuing the (broadband) expansion that BrightRidge is already working on is a great first step. I also believe we should work to ensure hospitable and affordable housing for people across the county.
• What are your priorities in balancing the county’s general fund budget?
Tomita: My budget priority will be fair and competitive funding of all county departments.
Putland: It is my firm belief that balancing a government’s budget should not be the first priority. Government’s job is to provide services and sometimes those things must be done at a loss.
• Under what circumstances do you believe it is appropriate to raise county property taxes?
Tomita: To say that one would never raise taxes sounds good on the campaign trail, but is never practical in the real world. What I can pledge is that it would be the last option considered. Additionally, I will not vote for a capital project and against the funding source, which is a popular tactic.
Putland: County taxes will have to occasionally be raised. That is the nature of a growing economy. I would work to ensure those increases are equitable for everyone in the county.