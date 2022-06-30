Websites that process unemployment claims in Tennessee and other states that use the same vendor have been knocked offline by a cyberattack.
Officials with Geographic solutions Inc. notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development of the outage on Sunday afternoon. The interruption has disabled the state’s website, Jobs4TN.gov, which provides unemployment and labor data exchange services to Tennesseans.
Tennessee officials say its unemployment claims system as well as those in 36 other states were effected by problems with GSI’s equipment. The vendor met with Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development leaders earlier this week to address the problem and has been working nonstop to resolve the problems.
The cyber attack has also been reported to the U.S. Department of Labor.
State officials said Tuesday until the outrage is repaired, the TDLWD can’t access claimant data to make weekly unemployment benefit payments.
Tennessee officials say approximately 12,000 state residents rely on the unemployment program each week, as well as citizens using the workforce development aspects of Jobs4TN.gov.
“TDLWD leadership understands the importance of the programs accessed through the system and their impact on Tennessee’s workforce,” the department noted in a statement released Tuesday. “Job seekers can still take advantage of services at one of the 80 American Job Centers across the state.”
State officials say they will distribute benefits as soon as possible. Currently, there is no timeline as to when that will happen.
Once the website and system is operational again, claimants can complete their certifications for any missed weeks and they will receive a lump sum for any delayed payments.
Look for the latest information on the outage at TDLWD’s website, TN.gov/workforce, and its social media pages.