U-Haul

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Johnson City, 2805 N. Roan St. U-Haul officials say Tennessee continues to be one of its most popular moving destinations in 2022.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

U-Haul says Tennessee continued to be one of its most popular moving destinations in 2022.

The national do-it-yourself moving rental company said in a news release Tuesday that the Volunteer State was ranked No. 6 by its U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves in the past year.

