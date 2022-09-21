Scam alert: Police warn Johnson City residents to be wary of home improvement offers

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning of a new scam that has been detected across the state.

Hargett’s office issued a news release Wednesday alerting Tennesseans to be on the lookout for an official-looking mailer from “TN UCC Statement Service” that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of an UCC-1 (Uniform Commercial Code) financing statement that has been filed against them.

