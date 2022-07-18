ETSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Kimberly McCorkle and Tennessee Hills Distillery Founder and Co-owner Stephen Callahan speak about the new brewing and distilling studies minor at ETSU. The minor will be offered in the spring of 2022.
Kayla Hackney
The Tennessee Hills Brewstillery opened on Wednesday
Jonathan Roberts
The Tennessee Hills Brewstillery opened on Wednesday.
Jonathan Roberts
Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman and employee Angela Bowes presented Brewstillery owners Stephen Callahan and Scott Andrew with a custom S.E. Callahan's Bourbon cake.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Tennessee Hills Distillery officials announced today the company will invest $21.3 million to expand by adding a Bristol location to serve as the company’s new headquarters.
The new location will join Tennessee Hills Distillery’s two existing operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. Through the project, Tennessee Hills Distillery plans to create 45 new jobs over the next five years as the company constructs an automated distillery, which will be housed in the company’s new headquarters on nearly nine acres off Highway 11W near The Pinnacle shopping center and Interstate 81.
The distillery’s new headquarters will not only specialize in highly automated distilling and packaging but will also house a museum highlighting the history of Tennessee whiskey, NASCAR, music and the distilling process. Once complete, the 35,000-square-foot facility is anticipated to be the fourth largest automated plant in Tennessee.
Founded in Jonesborough in 2014, Tennessee Hills is a subsidiary of Rugged American Spirits. The company established its first distillery in the historic Salt House in Tennessee’s oldest town and partnered with East Tennessee State University to build a brewing and distillation sciences program in Johnson City. With the addition of 45 new jobs in Bristol, the distillery will more than double its employee headcount.
“We are so grateful for the support Tennessee Hill Distillery has received the last eight years enabling us to grow into a super-regional brand," founder Stephen Callahan said in a press release. "Our mission is building something all Tennesseans can be proud of. It is an honor to join the Bristol and Sullivan County business communities to grow manufacturing and 'experiential' tourism in the region. Thank you, Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter, the TNECD team and the leaders of the region for helping empower our quest to provide the nation with a True Taste of Tennessee.”
