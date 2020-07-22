NASHVILLE — Tennessee motorists are continuing to see some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.
Tuesday’s state average of $1.93 is 2 cents less than last week and 4 cents more than a month ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average held steady on the week at $2.19.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($1.98)
• Nashville ($1.97)
• Morristown ($1.96)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($1.87)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.87)
• Knoxville ($1.88)
South and Southeast
The region continues to lay claim to the lowest state averages in the country. Of the top 10 states with the cheapest average, eight are in the South and Southeast region: Mississippi ($1.83), Louisiana ($1.86), Arkansas ($1.88), Alabama ($1.89), Oklahoma ($1.91), Texas ($1.91), South Carolina ($1.92) and Tennessee ($1.93).
The region saw a significant draw of nearly 4 million barrels, dropping stocks to a total of 87.6 million barrels in the latest report from the EIA (Energy Information Administration). This is the lowest measurement since mid-April, but still 4 million barrels ahead of this time last year. Gas prices will likely see fluctuation, though minimal, in the week ahead, according to AAA.
Across the nation
One-third of states saw gas prices decrease and only 10 saw gas prices increase by 2-4 cents, AAA reported. State averages saw minimal fluctuation as demand roughly held steady over the last four weeks.
“During the last month, demand has averaged about 8.6 million b/d, while gasoline stocks have steadily declined,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Week by week, we are seeing mostly regional fluctuation at the pump based on gasoline supply and demand.”
At 8.6 million barrels per day, the EIA measures demand at a 1% decrease week-over-week, an 9% increase month-over-month and a 6% decrease year-over-year. Meanwhile, gasoline stocks measure at a 1% weekly decline, a 3% decrease month-over-month but a 7% increase compared to last year.
