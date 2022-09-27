Tennessee gas prices fell five cents on average last week while national prices rose, according to the Auto Club Group AAA.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state was $3.17, AAA said Monday, which was 28 cents less expensive than a month ago and 28 cents more than a year ago.
“While the national gas price average has reversed course and is now trending more expensive, gas prices here in Tennessee are still continuing to decline, “ said Megan Cooper, a spokeswoman for AAA. “There’s still downward pressure on pump prices in the market, however, Hurricane Ian has the potential to influence the market later in the week. The good news for Tennesseans is that Tennessee’s gasoline is primarily provided by refineries in Texas and Louisiana, so it’s unlikely that the storm itself would cause local pump prices to spike.”
Tennessee fuel prices were the fifth-least expensive in the nation, with 20% of gas stations with prices below $3 per gallon.
According to a survey by AAA, the most expensive markets in Tennessee were Memphis ($3.28), Jackson ($3.27) and Morristown ($3.25). The least expensive were Clarksville ($3.03), Chattanooga ($3.08) and Cleveland ($3.12).
In Johnson City, the average price Monday was $3.17, which was 23 cents less than a month ago and 29 cents more than one year ago. Kingsport-Bristol’s average was $3.14 Monday.
Nationally, gas prices rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average pump price hit $3.72.
The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire. But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact.
On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.
Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million last week. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million.
Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average price. However, if gas demand remains low, pump price increases will likely be minimal.
Monday’s national average of $3.72 was 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.