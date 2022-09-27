Consumer Prices

FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam's Club, on May 24, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

Tennessee gas prices fell five cents on average last week while national prices rose, according to the Auto Club Group AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state was $3.17, AAA said Monday, which was 28 cents less expensive than a month ago and 28 cents more than a year ago.

