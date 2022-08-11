Ballad logo

The Tennessee Department of Health has released its Fiscal Year 2021 Certificate of Public Advantage Department Annual Report, determining “that the Ballad Health COPA continues to provide a Public Advantage” to the citizens of Tennessee, Ballad officials said Thursday in news release. 

Each year since the creation of Ballad Health, the state and the Commonwealth of Virginia have independently confirmed the public advantage created by the unification of the hospitals in a rural region. 

