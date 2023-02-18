Steel Rails Coffee House in downtown Erwin celebrated the opening of its new storefront on Friday.

Ben McNabb, who is also the owner of Keesecker Furniture, opened Steel Rails around 10 years ago. Since opening, McNabb said the business has been very well received by the community. And because of the influx of people moving into Erwin and visiting the shop, McNabb said the business needed more room to operate.

