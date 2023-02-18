Steel Rails Coffee House in downtown Erwin celebrated the opening of its new storefront on Friday.
Ben McNabb, who is also the owner of Keesecker Furniture, opened Steel Rails around 10 years ago. Since opening, McNabb said the business has been very well received by the community. And because of the influx of people moving into Erwin and visiting the shop, McNabb said the business needed more room to operate.
“We needed to expand,” McNabb said. “We’ve got a lot of new customers, a lot of new people moving into town. So it was really good to have a new space where we could really help feed and have coffee for a lot of people. And there is nothing else like this in Erwin.”
Like the old storefront, the new Steel Rails space is located directly next to Keesecker Furniture.
“These buildings are from 1916, and so to try and bring these up to date — it was a large undertaking,” McNabb said. “But it was a lot of fun.”
McNabb said the biggest benefit of the new building is that it will provide more space for the coffee shop’s patrons to enjoy.
“We only had 12 seats versus now 43 seats, one bathroom versus two bathrooms and an (Americans with Disabilities Act compliant) bathroom,” McNabb said. “And we can have a little spot for music, we can have better lighting.”
Steel Rails is now located at 117 N. Main Ave. in downtown Erwin.