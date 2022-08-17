Representatives from the state's treasury department are traveling to festivals, fairs and other events across the state to return money owed to Tennesseans. One of their stops will be at the Unicoi Apple Festival in Erwin on Oct. 7-8.
Officials with the unclaimed property division of the Tennessee Department of Treasury will be hitting the road in the coming months to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money.
Representatives from the department are traveling to festivals, fairs and other events across the state to return money owed to Tennesseans. One of their stops will be at the Unicoi Apple Festival in Erwin on Oct. 7-8.
According to a news release from the state’s treasury department, the division returned 50,345 claims — totaling $57.6 million — to the rightful owners in the last fiscal year. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee.
Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The unclaimed property division is a consumer protection program of the state treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
To raise awareness for the program and return missing money to even more Tennesseans this year, representatives from the division will be visiting events in each of Tennessee’s three grand divisions over the next three months. Tennesseans are encouraged to stop by the unclaimed property booth to find out if they have missing money.
State officials will be on-site to help attendees begin the claims process and answer any questions. Tennesseans have located hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, in missing money at past events.
In addition to the Unicoi Apple Festival, the unclaimed property booth will be at the Tennessee State Fair/Wilson County Fair in Lebanon on Aug. 19-21 and at the Chester County BBQ Festival in Henderson on Sept. 23-24.
“We know people enjoy working directly with our treasury staff to have their questions answered about their property claims,” state Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. said in a news release. “Our hope is that even more people will stop by our booth and take just a few minutes to search to see if they have unclaimed property.”
State residents can check to see if they are owed any missing money by searching on their name at ClaimItTN.gov and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them. The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating back to the beginning of the program. Treasury recommends searching for common misspellings of your name and previous addresses.
In Tennessee, there is no time limit or fee to claim unclaimed property.
