Representatives from the state's treasury department are traveling to festivals, fairs and other events across the state to return money owed to Tennesseans. One of their stops will be at the Unicoi Apple Festival in Erwin on Oct. 7-8.

Officials with the unclaimed property division of the Tennessee Department of Treasury will be hitting the road in the coming months to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money.

