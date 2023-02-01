Unclaimed Property

Eric Henderson of Nashville discovered he was owed $642 after visiting the Unclaimed Property Division's booth at the Tennessee State Fair in 2022. The booth was set up at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in October.

 Contributed

State officials are taking yet another approach in connecting with Tennesseans who may be owed a share of $1.2 billion in unclaimed property.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Treasury said it is sending letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among the estimated 7 million state residents eligible for unclaimed property.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you