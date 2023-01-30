meeting water needs

Washington County commissioners recently approved a resolution accepting a $6.3 million state grant for waterline extension and improvement projects.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area.

The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water service to unserved areas of the county. The latest project with Kingsport specifically addresses the extension of 2,100 feet of waterline on Link Road from Fordtown Road to Interstate 81.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

