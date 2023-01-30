Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area.
The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water service to unserved areas of the county. The latest project with Kingsport specifically addresses the extension of 2,100 feet of waterline on Link Road from Fordtown Road to Interstate 81.
The total cost of that project is estimated to be $2.5 million.
Part of that cost will be covered by $6.3 million in American Recovery Plan Act grant funding issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Commissioners approved a resolution earlier this month authorizing the county to accept and utilize the grant funding for waterline extension and improvement projects with the utility systems of Kingsport, the town of Jonesborough and the city Johnson City.
Washington County’s 10% matching portion to receive the grant funds is $965,182.
The state grant funding will cover a portion of a number of specific projects. They include:
• The installation of 16,670 linear feet of waterlines by Johnson City to residents without “clean, potable drinking water” in the areas of Grassy Valley Road, Bill Bennett Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Hartmantown Road, Wilcox Circle and Mulberry Lane. The total cost of the project, which will include the installation of a combination of 6-inch and 8-inch water pipes, is $2.3 million.
• The town of Jonesborough is replacing the pumps at its Charlie Hicks and Bumpus Cove water stations. Officials say the work will allow for better service and increase safety for customers. The total cost of the project, which also includes installing a new water booster pump along I-81, is $1.1 million.
• Kingsport will be installing 5,400 linear feet of sewer line to provide wastewater services to 80 residents in the Steeple Chase neighborhood. The cost of the project is estimated to be $1.3 million.